California

Man suspected of attacking firefighter responding to blaze

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 10:56 AM

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif.

California authorities say a man allegedly tried to stab a firefighter who was trying to save him from a house fire near Sacramento.

The Sacramento Bee reports police previously responded Sunday to the home in Citrus Heights for a welfare check, but the man inside refused to talk to officers.

Police Sgt. Wesley Herman says after the blaze broke out, firefighters encountered the man in a hallway. Herman says the man tried to attack a firefighter with a knife.

The suspect was subdued and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation. He could face charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

