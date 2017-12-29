California man pleads not guilty in death of Arizona inmate

A California man has pleaded not guilty in the death of his cellmate at a northwestern Arizona jail.
Gaven Robel is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 41-year-old Kingman resident Ryan Couch. The two shared a cell at the Mohave County Jail for a few days last month.
The Mohave Valley Daily News reports the 25-year-old Robel entered his plea Thursday in superior court.
He faces natural life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors have not said whether they'll seek the death penalty.
Never miss a local story.
Robel originally was jailed on charges related to his alleged role in a Bullhead City opioid ring.
The Needles man is being held on a $5 million bond.
His next court hearing is in late February.
Comments