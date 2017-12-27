More Videos

California

Power outage at Disneyland leaves visitors stuck on rides

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

December 27, 2017 12:40 PM

A power outage at Disneyland caused guests to get stuck on rides Wednesday, and the frustration was aired on social media.

A Disneyland spokesperson said power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland and guests are being escorted off rides, ABC7 reported.

The outage happened at about 11 a.m., when a malfunction with one of the park’s transformers took out power to about a dozen rides, the Los Angeles Times reported. Power was restored to most of the rides by about noon, according to the Los Angeles Times, but there is no estimate for when power will return to the rest of the rides.

The Los Angeles Times also reported that no refunds were expected to be offered.

The amusement park was near capacity, according to ABC7, and a tweet from Disneyland’s official Twitter account said the resort was very busy. At about 1 p.m., Disneyland announced on their Twitter account that they would only admit visitors who were re-entering the park, adding that California Adventure was still open to everyone.

On social media, users expressed their frustration at the outage.

The outage isn’t the only issue Disney parks dealt with this holiday season. Magic Kingdom in Disney World closed briefly on Christmas Day due to “capacity issues,” WFTV reported.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

