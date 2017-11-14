Five people reported killed in Tehama County shooting spree

At least five people are dead in shooting spree Tuesday at seven scenes that included an elementary school in Rancho Tehama, a town of about 1,500 people west of Corning in Tehama County, the Record Searchlight newspaper in Redding reports.
BREAKING: At least 3 dead in shooting in Tehama Co. it started at a home and moved to the school. Shooter shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y— Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017
Multiple shots were fired in Rancho Tehama about 8 a.m., assistant sheriff Phil Johnston told Action News Now. He said several shots were fired and “a number of students” were victims at Rancho Tehama Elementary School.
Law enforcement officers shot and killed the suspected shooter, Johnston said.
Enloe Medical Center spokeswoman Nicole Johansson said the Chico hospital was treating three children and one adult injured in the shooting, but did not know their conditions or ages.
In an interview with Action News Now, Johnston described “multiple, multiple” crime scenes.
“It’s a very a sad day for us in Tehama County,” he said in an interview with Action News Now, his voice shaking with emotion.
All remaining students have been relocated to a secure location, he said.
The Record Searchlight reported that a helicopter medical crew reported they were transporting a 6-year-old victim. The child had two gunshot wounds, the newspaper said, citing emergency scanner traffic.
A second child also was reported to have been shot in the right leg, the paper reported.
A 30-year-old man also was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, the paper reported.
Corning resident Brian Flint told The Record Searchlight that his roommate had been shot and killed by a neighbor, whom he identified as “Kevin,” early Tuesday. The man then reportedly stole Flint’s truck. Flint said the neighbor frequently shot hundreds of rounds from high-capacity magazines and had threatened him and his roommate in the past.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A woman who answered the phone at the Tehama County Department of Education said Rich DuVarney, the superintendent of schools, was preparing a statement.
Rancho Tehama is about 2 1/2 hours north of Sacramento.
