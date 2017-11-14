California

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:41 AM



1. WILDFIRES

State's tourism commission is spending $2 million on advertising campaign to lure visitors back to wine country after wildfires.

2. WILDFIRES-SUICIDE

Authorities: 70-year-old man apparently takes own life in ruins of his home that burned in Santa Rosa last month.

3. UCLA-CHINA

President Donald Trump says he talked with Chinese counterpart about three UCLA basketball players held on suspicion of shoplifting.

4. SAN FRANCISCO MARIJUANA

San Francisco is having a surprisingly difficult time establishing regulations for the broad legal pot market coming to California in January.

5. WEATHER SATELLITE

Technical problem delays launch of polar-orbiting weather satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

