California

Security guard dies after assault at parking garage

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:15 AM

MODESTO, Calif.

Police in central California say a 70-year-old security guard was killed after trying to intervene in a fight in a parking garage.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves says Karl Whitehead died of his injuries in a hospital on Sunday.

The Modesto Bee reports the assault happened Friday night in a downtown Modesto parking garage.

The department says 33-year-old Don Lacey was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges that include assault with great bodily injury.

Graves says Lacey allegedly struck Whitehead after the guard tried to intervene in an argument between the suspect and a female parking attendant.

She says a witness followed Lacey as he left the garage. The witness helped officers find Lacey, who was taken into custody.

