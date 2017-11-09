California

Driver shot, crashes truck, knocks out power in California

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 5:15 AM

SANTA ANA, Calif.

Police say a man who was shot while driving a truck crashed into several cars and a power pole, knocking out electricity in a Southern California neighborhood.

Santa Ana Police Commander Michael Claborn says the victim was hospitalized in critical condition after being found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Claborn says investigators haven't released details about a shooter.

Homes within a two-block radius lost power and Southern California Edison crews are working to restore service.

