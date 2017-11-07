In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, photo, Center for Urban Community Services caseworker Gladys Rivera talks to some homeless people sleeping in a park in the Harlem section of New York. Rivera is part of a citywide, round-the-clock army of workers for nonprofits contracted by the city. Their aim is to get the homeless into shelter, and so they make the rounds of upper Manhattan, checking on clients, identifying newcomers to the streets and trying to connect them with services. They are often rejected, but they do not give up.
California

New York provides 1 answer for West Coast homeless crisis

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 9:08 PM

NEW YORK

New York, the nation's most populous city, also has the nation's largest homeless population.

But there is one key difference between New York and cities along the West Coast that are struggling to address an exploding homeless population: The homeless are less visible thanks to a massive daily effort to get them off the street and into a system that has the capacity to shelter anyone who needs a place to stay.

Of New York's 75,000 homeless, fewer than 4,000 were unsheltered in an official count taken in January. That amounts to only about 1 in 20 homeless people being unsheltered.

By comparison, 15 of every 20 homeless people in Los Angeles sleep on the streets or in tents, vehicles or abandoned buildings. In California, Oregon and Washington combined, 12 out of every 20 homeless people have no shelter at night.

Part of an ongoing examination of the homeless crisis along the West Coast.

  Comments  

