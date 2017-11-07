Confederate flag is a hate symbol but you can’t ban it, ACLU tells school district

The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California issued a statement Tuesday saying that while Visalia Unified School District’s proposed changes to the dress code banning “hate group” clothing is well intended, it’s misguided and doesn’t address the root causes of racism and bigotry.
“Instead of banning protected speech, we strongly urge the district to take the affirmative steps to address the actual harm caused by the racially harmful environment that has been building over many years,” the ACLU said in a letter to the district.
Visalia Unified’s school board was scheduled to consider a dress code change at its meeting Tuesday night after a student in September was labeled by other students to be a white supremacist for wearing a Confederate flag sweatshirt.
The 15-year-old student in September who wore the sweatshirt was stopped by a group of girls who questioned him. Later a photo of him circulated on social media that was captioned “flex #whitepower.”
District officials proposed the dress code change to help staff and administrators determine whether students are exercising free speech or using a symbol for bullying or harassment.
While the women who penned the letter – Abre’ Conner, an attorney, Brianna Smith, a Visalia student and Gina Rodriguez, program director for ACT for Women and Girls – agree with the belief that the Confederate flag “is a symbol of hate and intolerance that celebrates a war fought to keep Black people in bondage and terrorizes the descendants of the enslaved,” they also said the courts have made it clear people have the right to display the flag and other hateful symbols.
Banning “hate group” symbols from clothing will give school staff more power to discipline students of color, which are the students the policy is intended to protect, the letter says.
A Visalia high school student, Morgan McKinney Sanchez, said in the letter she “feels targeted through the dress code.”
Instead, the district should do more to target the root cause of racism and bigotry, the letter says, by creating a space for small group dialogue regarding racial tensions at school; ensuring proper and authentic history lessons regarding the confederacy and historical racism; and creating a safe space for student conversations in black student unions and other groups that are authentic and encouraged by supportive faculty.
The letter noted racial hostility in the district is growing worse. “Black students are called the n-word, Mexican students are told to ‘go back to Mexico’ and white students regularly say ‘white power’ to students of color,” Smith said.
“While it is important for individuals to embrace their heritage, it is far more important for a school to create a positive learning environment,” another student, Destiny Campos, wrote in the letter.
Conner, Smith and Rodriguez plan to address the school board with their concerns. Open session for the meeting begins at 7 p.m. and is located at 5000 W. Cypress Ave. in Visalia.
