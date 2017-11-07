More Videos

    The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance camera video taken at a Yolo County church Thanksgiving morning showing Sherri Papini after she reappeared after going missing for 22 days.

Detectives release new video of Sherri Papini on the morning she reappeared

By Ryan Sabalow

rsabalow@sacbee.com

November 07, 2017 10:00 AM

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance video from a Yolo County church showing Sherri Papini the morning she reappeared after going missing for 22 days last year.

Papini, 35, disappeared after reportedly going for a jog near her home outside Redding on Nov. 2 last year.

Early on Thanksgiving morning, Papini suddenly resurfaced on a darkened roadside along Interstate 5 in Yolo County. She told detectives she had been held captive by two Hispanic women, but said she could provide few details about her abductors because they kept their faces covered and spoke in Spanish.

No arrests have been made.

The video released Tuesday is from a surveillance camera at a Jehovah’s Witness church located at 13980 County Road 99W in the town of Yolo outside of Woodland.

Detectives say the video shows Papini walking in the area of the Highway 99W and the Interstate 5 northbound interchange. In the grainy footage, Papini can be seen running to the church north on Highway 99W and then south on Highway 99W until she goes out of view, heading toward the I-5 northbound on ramp, near where she was found by the motorist who notified law enforcement.

The video was taken 4:15 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The case of the missing young mother – dubbed a “supermom” in some press accounts – attracted media attention around the country and the world. Papini is on the Nov. 13 cover of People magazine.

Last month, the sheriff’s office released new details in the case, including the news that Papini had exchanged text messages with a Michigan man whom she had planned to meet. Detectives also revealed Papini had male DNA on her clothes when she was found.

Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow

