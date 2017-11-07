These 500 interests spent the most influencing California lawmakers this year

The end of California’s legislative session in September saw lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown make a deal on a housing stimulus package, extend California’s cap-and-trade program and hammer out legislation some say makes California a “sanctuary state” for undocumented immigrants.
They also managed to pass – and kill – hundreds of lesser-known bills that were very important to at least some groups. None of it went down outside the watchful eye of Sacramento’s lobbying corps and the corporations, unions, local governments and other interest groups that employ them.
Those lobbyist employers spent $85.2 million trying to influence policy in the third quarter of the year, slightly less than the $86.4 million spent in the same period in the 2015-16 session, according to data from the California Secretary of State. Through the first nine months of the year, however, lobbyist employer spending stood at $253.6 million for 2017, nearly 8 percent more than the $235.5 million spent during the same period in 2015.
Much of the money was spent on things other than salaries for lobbyists. The petroleum association, for instance, spent $1.2 million in the three months on other non-overhead expenses, including political consultants, public relations firms and advertising companies. Alameda County wrote $662,000 in checks to two dozen statewide or regional government organizations, from welfare directors to election clerks.
Top third quarter spenders on state lobbying included oil companies, public employee unions and local governments.
- Western State Petroleum Association – $2.3 million
- Chevron – $1.1 million
- California State Council of Service Employees – $870,675
- California Chamber of Commerce – $769,919
- Alameda County – $737,062
- California Hospital Association/California Association of Hospitals and Health Systems – $686,500
- NextGen Climate Action – $670,897
- San Diego County – $625,369
- City of Los Angeles – $616,207
- California Teachers Association – $578,812
WEED: One of the many loose ends for policymakers trying to get California ready to legally sell recreational pot by Jan. 1 is what to do about the banking situation. The federal government’s continued opposition to legal marijuana has made banks largely off limits to the industry, forcing it to deal weed the old-fashioned way – cash only. Big bags of cash are not a good look for safety or the government trying to rake in its share of taxes. State Treasurer John Chiang and members of his Cannabis Banking Working Group will release a report today outlining the problem and suggesting solutions. Things get rolling at 10 a.m. in Room 447 of the Capitol. The event will be webcast.
AND WINE: With last month’s Northern California fires devastating some vineyards in Napa and Sonoma counties, state lawmakers will meet in Santa Barbara to get an update on recovery. The Senate and Assembly Select Committees on Wine will meet at the University of California, Santa Barbara, from 10 a.m. to noon. The agenda also includes pest management issues. Check out the livestream.
WORTH REPEATING: “Turns out, even when you desperately try to sabotage affordable healthcare, people still sign up for it.” – Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, on reports that Obamacare sign-ups increased in first days of open enrollment.
