Man accused of gun threat to California university

Authorities have arrested a man accused of threatening a staff member at a California university and posting videos of himself holding guns and talking about a desire to go on a killing rampage.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department says 40-year-old David Kenneth Smith of Los Angeles was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal threats and is due in court Monday.
Authorities say Smith emailed the Soka University staff member a link to a YouTube video showing him with a semi-automatic pistol on his chest and speaking about the school. Authorities say Smith had posted other videos speaking of his desire to kill.
Authorities say they received a report Wednesday about the email exchange, which started over discipline Smith faced for marijuana use when he attended the school in 2008.
