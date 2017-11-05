Want to skip Black Friday chaos? You can get free passes to these state parks instead

More Videos

This dash cam footage shows officers pull man from burning car 1:01

This dash cam footage shows officers pull man from burning car

Pause
Get a bird's-eye video of construction on SLO's historic Octagon Barn 0:59

Get a bird's-eye video of construction on SLO's historic Octagon Barn

Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents 1:46

Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents

Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier 1:00

Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier

How you can help prevent sexual assaults 8:20

How you can help prevent sexual assaults

Can you guess these SLO County landmarks from above? 3:11

Can you guess these SLO County landmarks from above?

Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You' 3:38

Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You'

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this 1:22

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this

Pacific Wildlife Care's Soupabration helps animals like Denali, a red-tailed hawk 0:18

Pacific Wildlife Care's Soupabration helps animals like Denali, a red-tailed hawk

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

  • Giant trees, up-close elk, crashing waves are worth north-coast trip

    A long, lovely drive from Sacramento, California's northern redwood coast provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy a varied, vibrant outdoor experience. North of Eureka, elk abound, redwoods reach into the sky, waves pound a steady beat on the rugged coastline and visitors reap the rewards.

A long, lovely drive from Sacramento, California's northern redwood coast provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy a varied, vibrant outdoor experience. North of Eureka, elk abound, redwoods reach into the sky, waves pound a steady beat on the rugged coastline and visitors reap the rewards. Brian Blomster The Sacramento Bee
A long, lovely drive from Sacramento, California's northern redwood coast provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy a varied, vibrant outdoor experience. North of Eureka, elk abound, redwoods reach into the sky, waves pound a steady beat on the rugged coastline and visitors reap the rewards. Brian Blomster The Sacramento Bee

California

Want to skip Black Friday chaos? You can get free passes to these state parks instead

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 05, 2017 1:00 PM

California State Parks and Save the Redwoods have joined together to offer an alternative to the Black Friday shopping madness.

On Nov. 24, more than 40 redwood state parks will take part in the 2017 Redwoods Friday program, according to Save the Redwoods League.

There are thousands of free vehicle day-use passes up for grabs, but they are first come, first served. (Other park fees, such as camping or boat launch fees, are not included.)

The free passes went on sale Nov. 1, and some parks are already sold out.

Here is a list of parks that are participating, showing which were sold out as of 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5:

  • Admiral William Standley State Recreation Area SOLD OUT
  • Andrew Molera State Park SOLD OUT
  • Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve SOLD OUT
  • Austin Creek State Recreation Area
  • Benbow State Recreation Area
  • Big Basin Redwoods State Park SOLD OUT
  • Bothe-Napa Valley State Park
  • Butano State Park
  • Calaveras Big Trees State Park
  • Castle Rock State Park SOLD OUT
  • Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park
  • Fort Humboldt State Historic Park
  • Fort Ross State Historic Park
  • Garrapata State Park
  • Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park
  • Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area
  • Hendy Woods State Park
  • Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
  • Humboldt Lagoons State Park
  • Humboldt Redwoods State Park
  • Jack London State Historic Park
  • Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park
  • John B. Dewitt Redwoods State Natural Reserve
  • Jug Handle State Natural Reserve SOLD OUT
  • Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park SOLD OUT
  • Kruse Rhododendron State Natural Reserve
  • Mailliard Redwoods State Natural Reserve SOLD OUT
  • Mendocino Headlands State Park
  • Mendocino Woodlands State Park
  • Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve SOLD OUT
  • Mount Tamalpais State Park
  • Navarro River Redwoods State Park
  • Patrick’s Point State Park
  • Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park SOLD OUT
  • Portola Redwoods State Park SOLD OUT
  • Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park
  • Richardson Grove State Park
  • Russian Gulch State Park
  • Salt Point State Park
  • Samuel P. Taylor State Park
  • Smithe Redwoods State Natural Reserve
  • Sonoma Coast State Park SOLD OUT
  • Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area
  • The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park SOLD OUT
  • Van Damme State Park
  • Wilder Ranch State Park

To get passes, click here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This dash cam footage shows officers pull man from burning car

View More Video