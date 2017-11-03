‘Incredibles’ ride to replace California Screamin’ at Disney California Adventure

One of Disney California Adventure’s most popular rides will soon be gone – or at least transformed.
The Anaheim amusement park adjacent to Disneyland is getting a makeover, and the California Screamin’ roller coaster along Paradise Pier will close Jan. 8, according to a Disney news release posted Thursday. It will be remade into a roller coaster based on “The Incredibles” that will open next summer.
It’s part of a transformation that will permanently change Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier, an area with four new neighborhoods. “The Incredibles” and “Toy Story” series as well as “Inside Out” each get their own land, while the fourth will be dedicated to other Pixar films and characters, according to the release.
Also subject to transformation: Mickey’s Fun Wheel, the park’s Ferris wheel, which will be overhauled to include images of Pixar characters. Other attractions being closed for transformation include the boardwalk games, Ariel’s Grotto restaurant and the Cove Bar, according to the release. All close on Jan. 8.
The pier will not be finished until next summer, but will debut for a limited time during the upcoming Pixar Fest in April, the release states.
News of the Pixar remake was made official this week after months of rumors, which led to speculation from fans and news outlets including The Los Angeles Times.
As popular and universally loved as Pixar films seem to be, reception to the news on Twitter seemed lukewarm, with some people hesitant to say goodbye to California Screamin’.
