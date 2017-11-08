CHP officer says agency harassed him for serving in National Guard

More Videos 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? Pause 1:47 Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 2:16 See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes 3:18 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:33 Surveillance video shows 2 alleged thieves stealing from downtown SLO store 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:33 Free Cayucos beach house moves across town 1:28 Why I grow marijuana: SLO County Rastafarian argues for religious freedom 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug 1:22 Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status Lt. Col. Christopher Lutz joined the California National Guard in 1996, eventually ending up as a pilot in the Air Guard. Lutz also is a California Highway Patrol officer with 12 years of service, and says the CHP is essentially destroying his career because of his military obligations. Lt. Col. Christopher Lutz joined the California National Guard in 1996, eventually ending up as a pilot in the Air Guard. Lutz also is a California Highway Patrol officer with 12 years of service, and says the CHP is essentially destroying his career because of his military obligations. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

