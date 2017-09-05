California troops sue Trump administration over transgender ban

More Videos 1:13 Watch how Sacramento's swift water rescue team prepared for Hurricane Harvey Pause 2:04 Can a shot of anesthetic help relieve PTSD? 1:51 After being saved by naloxone, opioid overdose survivor shares his story 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 1:05 Hurricane Irma now a Category 5 storm 1:18 Margarita Fire 'looking pretty good' after rainy night; winds still pose threat 1:25 Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 0:39 Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:06 How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban President Trump announced his decision to ban transgender troops through Twitter on July 26. The decision was met with both positive and negative reactions. President Trump announced his decision to ban transgender troops through Twitter on July 26. The decision was met with both positive and negative reactions. Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy

