Transgender students find open door at more women's colleges

In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 photo, Ninotska Love, who has been accepted at Wellesley College, opens the door to her dorm room at the school in Wellesley, Mass. A growing number of women's colleges are welcoming transgender women on campus after refusing to admit them for years. Two trans women, including Ninotska, attending Wellesley this fall are believed to be the first at the school since it decided to start allowing trans women in 2015. Steven Senne AP Photo