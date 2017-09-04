Evacuation advisories lifted for Peak Fire in Mariposa, now 30% contained

In a positive sign as at least four wildfires continued to burn across the Mountain Area and state and state on Monday, all evacuation advisories due to the Peak Fire, which began on Usona Road near Indian Peak, were lifted in Mariposa that afternoon.
Cal Fire information officers with the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit said the advisories were lifted on all of Leonard Road, on Stumpfield Mountain Road from Highway 49 south to the county line, and Usona Road from Leonard Road to the highway.
They said the blaze, which began to burn Sunday afternoon, remained at an estimated 650 acres. Crews were hard at work to direct air attack and ground crews on controlling its spread, when resources were available, they said.
Smoky conditions can be expected as firefighters and responders continue to work on the Mission Fire in North Fork, Railroad Fire north of Oakhurst, and Cathedral Fire, a smaller blaze near Lush Meadows in Mariposa that began Sunday night. Evacuations were lifted for that fire by Monday morning.
Those with sensitivity to smoky skies are advised to consult with their physicians, and remain indoors with the windows closed.
The cause of all four fires is under investigation.
Structures were reportedly still under threat. Information staff didn’t have the number of threatened structures, or the amount of personnel assigned to the blaze, immediately available.
