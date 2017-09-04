Perry Sing won $600,000 from a “Set for Life” California Lottery Scratcher, but not before leaving the unscratched ticket forgotten in his car for several weeks.
California

Lottery Scratcher forgotten in car wins man $600,000

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 04, 2017 7:17 AM

Perry Sing doesn’t normally play the California Lottery. But on a visit to Big Bear Lake in Southern California, he bought some Scratchers on a whim.

Then he tossed them in his car and forgot about them for several weeks, reported the California Lottery.

Sing eventually rediscovered the tickets and started scratching a $1 “Set for Life” ticket.

“I saw ‘Life’ on the first ticket I scratched off and thought, ‘This can’t be right,’ ” Sing said. He’d just won $600,000.

Sing did some research online and visited a local store to verify the winning ticket.

“I took my ticket and walked out,” he said. “I just tried to stay calm. Once I got in the car, I got excited.”

