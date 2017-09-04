Lottery Scratcher forgotten in car wins man $600,000

Perry Sing doesn’t normally play the California Lottery. But on a visit to Big Bear Lake in Southern California, he bought some Scratchers on a whim.
Then he tossed them in his car and forgot about them for several weeks, reported the California Lottery.
Sing eventually rediscovered the tickets and started scratching a $1 “Set for Life” ticket.
“I saw ‘Life’ on the first ticket I scratched off and thought, ‘This can’t be right,’ ” Sing said. He’d just won $600,000.
Sing did some research online and visited a local store to verify the winning ticket.
“I took my ticket and walked out,” he said. “I just tried to stay calm. Once I got in the car, I got excited.”
