California

September 2, 2017 11:24 PM

Sacramento police: Hammer attack suspect arrested in Nevada

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Sacramento police say their counterparts in Nevada have arrested a man they believe beat his former girlfriend and two children with a hammer until they were critically injured.

According to police, 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. had been in an argument Friday with the woman before he attacked her, a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy. Police said the three victims suffered "major injuries."

On Saturday, Sacramento police said that officers in Winnemucca, Nevada, caught Chaney trying to hide in a residential yard.

The city is located about 300 miles northeast of Sacramento along Interstate 80.

Chaney was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Related content

California

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County 0:39

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

Pause
For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day 2:19

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss 1:20

Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 1:29

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all' 0:54

Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all'

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 0:39

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning

Breaking open a locked steel door looks easy on TV. This pair proves it isn't. 1:09

Breaking open a locked steel door looks easy on TV. This pair proves it isn't.

  • CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

    Members of the Fresno County Search and Rescue Team work with a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew Friday, Sept. 1 to remove a body of one of two Thai students whose car plunged off a cliff and into the Kings River in July.

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

View more video

California