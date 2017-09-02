Sacramento police: Hammer attack suspect arrested in Nevada

0:39 Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County Pause

2:19 For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

1:06 How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

1:20 Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss

3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

1:29 Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

0:54 Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all'

0:39 CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning