‘I don’t know if it’s a miracle, but it’s working for me.’ Treatment may help with PTSD

Can a shot of anesthetic help relieve PTSD? Rick Burth, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said a novel treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder helped calm his symptoms of anxiety and anger. The procedure involves an injection of local anesthetic to the neck. Rick Burth, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said a novel treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder helped calm his symptoms of anxiety and anger. The procedure involves an injection of local anesthetic to the neck. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

