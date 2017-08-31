California

San Bernardino County DA employee assaulted

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 5:26 PM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Authorities say an employee of the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office was bloodied by an assailant while jogging in Newport Beach.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella tells The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2wqXFE5 ) that the victim walked into gym around 5:50 a.m. Thursday and asked for help. Workers called police.

Manzella says the woman had a laceration on her head and possibly other injuries.

The victim couldn't describe the assailant but said it was a man who attacked her from behind.

Christopher Lee, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County DA, confirmed that a member of the office was involved but declined to say whether the person is a prosecutor.

