California Democrat blasts Feinstein for Trump comments

The Democratic leader of California's Senate is blasting Sen. Dianne Feinstein after the U.S. senator said President Donald Trump could improve as commander-in-chief.
State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon said Wednesday that Feinstein, a fellow Democrat, was being complicit in Trump's behavior. The Los Angeles Democrat says he doesn't believe Trump can become a better president.
During a speech in San Francisco Tuesday night, Feinstein called for patience in dealing with Trump. She said he would likely serve out a full term, drawing boos from the crowd.
Feinstein clarified her remarks in a statement Wednesday, saying she's trying to make progress in a Republican-controlled Congress. She also says she doesn't believe Trump will change but hopes he will.
