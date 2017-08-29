Billions in lower-income housing incentives nailed down by California Democratic leaders

California legislative leaders have reached a deal on a pair of key housing bills expected to generate billions of dollars and lead to construction of 70,000 affordable housing units across the state.
Democrats behind the bills – Sens. Toni Atkins of San Diego and Jim Beall of San Jose – pushed through amendments Tuesday morning that are expected to get moderate Democrats, and perhaps Republicans, on board, according to a legislative source briefed on the changes. The funding bills, both of which require two-thirds approval in the Legislature to make it to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk – are seen as key components of a larger housing package expected to be finalized this week.
Senate Bill 2, from Atkins, would impose a $75 to $225 fee on real estate transactions. The fee would generate $229 million to $258 million per year, according to a Senate appropriations committee analysis. Atkins says an ongoing funding source for housing is crucial following the demise of redevelopment agencies, which generated about $1 billion per year for cities and counties to invest in residential development.
Major changes to the bill, negotiated intensely over the past 24 hours, alter how and where the money would be spent. Initially, the annual funding was to be split between state and local governments. Now cities and counties will receive 70 percent of the annual revenue, according to the amendments. Half of the funding during the first year would be spent on initiatives to combat homelessness. The other half would go to local government.
The remaining 30 percent would be distributed by the state, with proceeds going to housing for farmworkers and low and moderate-income people, as well as other housing programs, from new construction and property acquisition, to rehabilitation projects, to renter assistance and homelessness housing. The state’s department of Housing and Community Development would oversee the funding.
Atkins on Monday she said she didn’t yet have the votes for the fee bill, but said it’s her “hope to get it done this week.”
Brown has signed off on the other funding bill, Senate Bill 3 from Beall, that puts a $4 billion bond before voters on the November 2018 ballot. The bond is modeled after measures in 2002 and 2006 that raised $5 billion to build 165,000 housing units.
The current bond, initially $3 billion, was increased with the additional $1 billion going to the Cal-Vet home loan program, established in 1921 to help military veterans purchase homes. The program allows veterans to purchase with low or no down payment mortgages at below market interest rates. Beall’s bill would also allow funding to be spent on parks and cleaning up environmental contamination to make land suitable for development. Some Democrats wanted a higher bond, but Brown has been reluctant to agree on large general purpose bonds that further burden the General Fund with debt service.
Together, Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3 would generate $5.1 billion over the next five years, according to lawmakers’ estimates. That money would allow local developers to leverage an additional $15.6 billion in federal and local funding for low-income construction and generate 70,000 new housing units, Beall said.
Both funding bills, as well as the larger package, can be voted on as soon as Friday.
Democratic lawmakers label the state’s housing shortage a “catastrophe.” California is home to a disproportionate share of the nation’s homeless, homeownership is at its lowest rate since the 1940s and rents continue to soar, leading low- and middle-income people to spend as much as half their monthly income on housing. State officials say more than 1.5 million low-income Californians cannot find housing, and the state needs roughly 200,000 new units per year to meet rising demand.
Atkins said the larger deal under negotiation between between Gov. Jerry Brown, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, would not entirely solve the housing crisis.
“Not one of us ever said this package of bills is going to cure the problem of housing affordability (and) homelessness,” Atkins said at a Monday press conference at the State Building & Construction Trades Council of California. “But guess what – if we don’t get started in a serious way, with each and every one of these pieces of legislation, we will have more than a crisis on our hands. We will have a humanitarian crisis of proportions you have never seen.”
Other bills Democratic lawmakers mentioned as part of a potential deal are:
▪ Senate Bill 35 from Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. It seeks to streamline the approval process for new housing of all types by eliminating environmental and planning reviews for some projects. Under state law, California cities are required to set aside land under local zoning regulations for housing of all income levels, from homeless housing to luxury high-rises. Wiener says too often, local elected officials cave to neighborhood pressure to kill or water down housing proposals, and as a result, cities have not built enough housing to keep pace with population increases.
Under his bill, developers of projects in cities that aren’t on track to meet their housing requirements would be allowed to bypass local government review. In cities that are on track to meet their goals, set by the state under a process called the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, local elected officials will retain local decision-making control.
The bill would also mandate higher construction worker pay, known as prevailing wage, for housing projects 10 units or larger.
▪ Assembly Bill 73 from Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, would allow local government to create special housing districts close to transit and job centers, and ease permitting and other regulatory requirements for development proposals in the new zones. They’d be zoned with higher housing densities, with a minimum of 20 percent set aside as affordable to low- and very low income families.
It also includes prevailing wage mandates for construction workers.
▪ Senate Bill 540 from Sen. Richard Roth, D-Riverside, would allow developers to approve local housing projects under one master plan and environmental review document. Fifty percent of projects would be affordable for low-income households, with an additional 10 percent of low-income housing required in market-rate housing projects.
▪ Senate Bill 167 from Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, would prohibit local officials from voting down housing projects that fit within zoning and other land-use designations. It’s aimed at addressing the “Not-In-My-Back-Yard” phenomenon that Skinner and other lawmakers say has worsened the state’s housing shortage.
▪ Assembly Bill 1505 from Assemblyman Richard Bloom, D-Santa Monica, would restore the authority of cities and counties to mandate that a portion of multi-family rental housing be set aside for low-income people.
Angela Hart: 916-326-5528, @ahartreports
What is low income?
The programs under discussion in the Legislature in many cases aim to benefit people with low or moderate incomes. What does that mean?
Sacramento
Low income: Less than $60,900 a year for a family of four, $54,850 for a family of three and $42,650 for a single taxpayer.
Moderate income: Less than $91,300 for a family of four, $82,150 for a family of three and $63,900 for a single taxpayer.
San Francisco
Low income: Less than $105,350 a year for a family of four, $94,850 for a family of three and $73,750 for a single taxpayer.
Moderate income: Less than $138,350 for a family of four, $124,500 for a family of three and $96,850 for a single taxpayer.
Fresno
Low income: Less than $47,900 a year for a family of four, $43,150 for a family of three and $33,550 for a single taxpayer.
Moderate income: Less than $71,900 for a family of four, $64,700 for a family of three and $50,350 for a single taxpayer.
Source: California Department of Housing and Community Development
Comments