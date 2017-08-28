Here’s how you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey

As dangerous flooding persists in Texas and parts of Louisiana, relief and aid needs are mounting.
Harvey, formerly a Category 4 hurricane but now a tropical storm, slammed into Texas late Friday. The storm has caused devastating flooding in Texas, affecting up to 50 counties, according to The Associated Press. It has been blamed for at least eight deaths as of Monday afternoon, The Washington Post reports, and more than 30,000 people could be forced to evacuate. Victims are taking to social media with their pleas for help as 911 is inundated, the AP says.
Here are ways you can help:
- Donate to or volunteer for the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross is seeking donations to help victims. You can donate through the website, http://www.redcross.org/hp/harvey2, or text 90999 to give $10. With such widespread, catastrophic flooding, the organization is also in need of volunteers.
- Give to the Great Houston Community Foundation: Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, has established a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund with the foundation to aid victims, according to the Sacramento Region Community Foundation. Donate here: http://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/.
- Donate to United Way of Greater Houston: The local United Way has set up a relief fund for victims, and its first focus will be on shelter and basic needs, according to the Houston Chronicle. Visit www.unitedwayhouston.org/flood to donate.
- Give to Americares: The Connecticut-based organization Americares is delivering relief supplies including bottled water and vaccines, the Chronicle says. You can donate here.
- Donate to The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is receiving donations for flood victims. You can donate by calling 800-SAL-ARMY or visit the website.
- Give to help animals: Sacramento-based national nonprofit RedRover is going to Texas to help animals in crisis. You can support them here. Austin Pets Alive! is aiding shelters in Harvey’s path. They need funds, fosters and items to take in more pets. You can donate here. The SPCA of Texas is also helping pets affected by the flooding; donate here.
- Donate to J.J. Watt’s fundraiser: The Texans defensive end’s YouCaring campaign has surpassed $1 million; donate here.
- Give blood: The flooding has forced Texas donation centers to close and canceled blood drives, putting a strain on the critical blood supply. Bloodsource’s donation locations are here. The Red Cross also provides information here.
To learn more about charities, visit GuideStar, which offers reports on nonprofits so you can make an educated decision about donating.
