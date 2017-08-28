Here’s how you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey

As dangerous flooding persists in Texas and parts of Louisiana, relief and aid needs are mounting.

Harvey, formerly a Category 4 hurricane but now a tropical storm, slammed into Texas late Friday. The storm has caused devastating flooding in Texas, affecting up to 50 counties, according to The Associated Press. It has been blamed for at least eight deaths as of Monday afternoon, The Washington Post reports, and more than 30,000 people could be forced to evacuate. Victims are taking to social media with their pleas for help as 911 is inundated, the AP says.

Here are ways you can help:

To learn more about charities, visit GuideStar, which offers reports on nonprofits so you can make an educated decision about donating.