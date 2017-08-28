Animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey to get help from Sacramento group

As their humans flee rising floodwaters from a monster storm in Texas, thousands of pets and farm animals have been left stranded.

RedRover, a national nonprofit group based in Sacramento, is heading to the Lone Star state to help.

The organization, which focuses on rescuing and sheltering animals in crisis around the country, will work with the SPCA of Texas to care for pets and farm animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey, said spokeswoman Sheri Madsen.

Harvey has inundated Houston and surrounding areas, displacing tens of thousands of people and destroying an untold number of homes and businesses. Journalists have captured frantic scenes of residents standing on roofs and boarding boats to safety, sometimes with their dogs and cats in tow.

Madsen said RedRover volunteers plan to travel to the area later this week. “We’ll be setting up temporary shelters, feeding animals, walking them, making sure they have enough water, offering comfort during a highly stressful situation for them,” she said.

The Sacramento organization, in its 30th year, has plenty of experience responding to floods. RedRover was on the ground after Hurricane Katrina hit the New Orleans area in 2005. Its team of more than 400 volunteers and 15 veterinarians from the United States and Canada cared for and rescued 21,000 animals in six locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The group also disbursed $255,000 in hurricane relief grants to bring additional help to animal victims and the people who care for them.

Most recently, RedRover responded to mass evacuations prompted by the Oroville dam crisis.

To contribute to RedRover’s Emergency Response Fund, visit www.RedRover.org/Harvey.