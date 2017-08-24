Puppies receive stem cell treatment developed to help children with spina bifida

More Videos 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' Pause 0:39 CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 2:04 Transgender CDCR officer files discrimination lawsuit against state 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 1:09 Breaking open a locked steel door looks easy on TV. This pair proves it isn't. 1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

These puppies are romping thanks to a new therapy developed at UCD A procedure combining surgery with stem cell treatment has aided two bulldog puppies with spina bifida, and a team of UC Davis researchers hopes to test the therapy in human clinical trials. A procedure combining surgery with stem cell treatment has aided two bulldog puppies with spina bifida, and a team of UC Davis researchers hopes to test the therapy in human clinical trials. UC Davis Health

