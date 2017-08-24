Steven Levitan, foreground right, and the cast and crew of Modern Family accept the award for outstanding comedy series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2013, in Los Angeles. The show’s ninth season opens with an episode shot in Lake Tahoe.
The cast of a hit sitcom visits Lake Tahoe. Are they on vacation or on location?

By Noel Harris

August 24, 2017 9:27 PM

Some of the stars of “Modern Family” have used social media to show off images from around Lake Tahoe.

So are they on vacation or on location?

According to posts from Sofia Vergara and Nolan Gould, it seems the stars of ABC’s hit sitcom are filming for the upcoming ninth season.

 

“We work hard” is followed by a #modernfamily hashtag and clapperboard emoji on one of Vergara’s Instagram posts.

 

In another of Vergara’s posts, she’s seen with co-stars Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet and Rico Rodriguez, producer Steven Levitan and others in what appears to be a birthday celebration for Burrell.

Gould, Rodriguez and Ariel Winter, another star of the show, all have posted from Lake Tahoe as well.

 

IndieWire reported earlier this month that the show’s season premiere would take place on a houseboat sitting on Lake Tahoe.

The ninth season of “Modern Family” is scheduled to debut Sept. 27.

