Video shows riders leap into action after man steps onto BART tracks

Quick-thinking BART commuters, alert train operator help save person on track The combination of an alert train operator and quick-thinking BART passengers helped save the life of a person who went onto the trackway at the Civic Center Station in San Francisco during the Monday afternoon commute (August 21, 2017). While some riders helped the man out of the trackway, others immediately jumped into action and began waving to alert the operator of the oncoming train. The combination of an alert train operator and quick-thinking BART passengers helped save the life of a person who went onto the trackway at the Civic Center Station in San Francisco during the Monday afternoon commute (August 21, 2017). While some riders helped the man out of the trackway, others immediately jumped into action and began waving to alert the operator of the oncoming train. BART

