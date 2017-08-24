More Videos

  Quick-thinking BART commuters, alert train operator help save person on track

    The combination of an alert train operator and quick-thinking BART passengers helped save the life of a person who went onto the trackway at the Civic Center Station in San Francisco during the Monday afternoon commute (August 21, 2017). While some riders helped the man out of the trackway, others immediately jumped into action and began waving to alert the operator of the oncoming train.

California

Video shows riders leap into action after man steps onto BART tracks

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 24, 2017 7:57 AM

Passengers at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in San Francisco reacted swiftly when a man stepped onto the tracks Monday.

The man walked onto the tracks at the Civic Center Station off Market Street at 4:43 p.m., reports the BART Facebook page. Some passengers waiting for the next train helped the man, whom BART described as being “in crisis,” off the tracks.

Surveillance video shows other passengers on the platform waving their arms at the driver of an oncoming train, who safely stopped down the tracks from the incident. BART police arrived to detain the man.

“We want to thank all the involved riders and the train operator for responding quickly and taking proactive steps to make sure the person on the tracks survived,” the BART Facebook post says.

