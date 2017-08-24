Video shows riders leap into action after man steps onto BART tracks

Passengers at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in San Francisco reacted swiftly when a man stepped onto the tracks Monday.
The man walked onto the tracks at the Civic Center Station off Market Street at 4:43 p.m., reports the BART Facebook page. Some passengers waiting for the next train helped the man, whom BART described as being “in crisis,” off the tracks.
Surveillance video shows other passengers on the platform waving their arms at the driver of an oncoming train, who safely stopped down the tracks from the incident. BART police arrived to detain the man.
“We want to thank all the involved riders and the train operator for responding quickly and taking proactive steps to make sure the person on the tracks survived,” the BART Facebook post says.
