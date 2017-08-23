In this photo taken in January, Lori Ajax, chief of California’s Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation, poses in the bureau’s office in Sacramento. Ajax, and her staff are crafting regulations and rules that will govern the state’s emerging legal pot market, from where and how plants can be grown to setting guidelines to track the buds from fields to storefront.
California

Looking for a pot-related job? Three state agencies are hiring

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

August 23, 2017 5:48 PM

As California prepares for the beginning of recreational cannabis sales in January, three state agencies are ramping up their hiring efforts as they prepare for the new and daunting task of regulating the new industry.

The Bureau of Cannabis Control, formerly the Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation, announced Wednesday the state will be hiring for a wide variety of positions in the coming months. The other two agencies hiring are CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing, which falls under the Department of Food and Agriculture and regulates marijuana growing operations, and the Department of Public Health, which is responsible for testing cannabis crops.

The Bureau of Cannabis Control, which falls under the California Department of Consumer Affairs, regulates marijuana sales and other non-cultivation activities.

The job postings are available through the state’s job site. Most are based in the Sacramento area, but the health department is looking for environmental scientists in several counties, including Fresno. The three agencies are trying to fill a variety of roles, including office staff, scientists and legislative analysts.

Department of Consumer Affairs spokesman Alex Traverso said the bureau was looking to hire 60-70 employees before the end of the year. It will then look to hire even more next year as it opens regional offices throughout the state. The locations of these offices have not yet been finalized.

Anyone interested in getting a job through the state cannabis regulators are encouraged to follow each agency on Facebook: the Bureau of Cannabis Control, Department of Public Health and CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing. Each is updated regularly when new jobs are available.

A tutorial on applying for a state job for the first time is available on YouTube.

Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics

