Resident Pasty Lara, left, who says she's a local minister, comforts a woman near the scene of a deadly house fire in Bloomington, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze erupted just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bloomington, 50 miles
Resident Pasty Lara, left, who says she's a local minister, comforts a woman near the scene of a deadly house fire in Bloomington, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze erupted just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bloomington, 50 miles 80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
Resident Pasty Lara, left, who says she's a local minister, comforts a woman near the scene of a deadly house fire in Bloomington, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze erupted just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bloomington, 50 miles 80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

California

4 dead, including 2 children, in California house fire

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 6:28 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Calif.

Two adults and two children have died in a Southern California house fire.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze erupted just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bloomington, 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

When firefighters arrived there was smoke pouring from a corner of the home.

Neighbors said people were inside.

Firefighters went inside, pulled out a woman and gave her CPR on the lawn but she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The bodies of a man and a girl also were found in the home.

Firefighters took about 20 minutes to douse the flames.

Hours later, the body of a second child was found inside the house.

The identities of the victims weren't immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:13

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms
California Department of Fish and Wildlife gives a glimpse of the Lassen Wolf Pack 1:14

California Department of Fish and Wildlife gives a glimpse of the Lassen Wolf Pack
Motorcyclist dies in crash during ride to honor injured Los Banos police officers 1:11

Motorcyclist dies in crash during ride to honor injured Los Banos police officers

View More Video