California

Bank robbery suspect killed by Santa Barbara County deputy

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 8:08 PM

ORCUTT, Calif.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a man suspected of robbing a credit union robbery.

The Sheriff's Office say they were told a man with a knife robbed the CoastHills Credit Union in Orcutt on Tuesday morning and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities say the suspect was seen running down a hill and was shot during a confrontation with a deputy, although details haven't been released.

The man died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released.

A knife was found at the scene.

