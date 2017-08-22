Bank robbery suspect killed by Santa Barbara County deputy

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a man suspected of robbing a credit union robbery.
The Sheriff's Office say they were told a man with a knife robbed the CoastHills Credit Union in Orcutt on Tuesday morning and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Authorities say the suspect was seen running down a hill and was shot during a confrontation with a deputy, although details haven't been released.
The man died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released.
A knife was found at the scene.
