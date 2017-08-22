California

The Latest: SUV in Amber Alert found, man, boy still missing

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 5:05 PM

SANTA MARIA, Calif.

The Latest on a California Amber Alert issued for a boy discovered to be missing when police responded to a fatal shooting in Santa Maria. (all times local):

5 p.m.

Authorities say they have found the SUV that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Santa Barbara, but the man and 9-year-old boy they were looking for after a fatal shooting are still missing.

Police say the black, rented 2017 Jeep Cherokee was found abandoned late Tuesday afternoon. They are still looking for 9-year-old Daniel Morozov and 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov.

The incident began Monday when police discovered the shooting victim. That victim has not been identified and police have not released any information about the man's relationship to the boy.

An Amber Alert issued early Tuesday asked the public to watch out for a 2015 blue Volkswagen Golf hatchback, but that vehicle was also found abandoned, in Santa Maria.

___

1:50 p.m.

California authorities are now on the lookout for a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee in the search for a little boy and a man who have been missing since a fatal shooting in Santa Maria.

Police say 9-year-old Daniel Morozov and 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov are now likely traveling in the Jeep, which has the license plate 7XZK698.

An Amber Alert issued early Tuesday asked the public to watch out for a 2015 blue Volkswagen Golf hatchback, but that vehicle was subsequently found abandoned in Santa Maria.

The incident began Monday when police discovered the shooting victim. That victim has not been identified and police have not released any information about the man's relationship to the boy.

___

California authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who is missing since a fatal shooting in the city of Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday for Daniel Morozov, who is described as white, 4-feet-9, 90 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The search began after police were dispatched to a shooting Monday in Santa Maria and found an unspecified victim deceased.

Police say Daniel is likely in the company of 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov and may be driving a 2015 blue Volkswagen Golf hatchback with license plate 7JGG242.

Police have not released any information about the man's relationship to the boy.

Authorities looking for the two have been urged to give special attention to international airports and border crossings.

