Powerball jackpot climbs to more than $700 million

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

August 22, 2017 12:54 PM

One lucky person could win hundreds of millions Wednesday night when the next set of Powerball numbers are announced.

The jackpot has nearly doubled over the last two weeks, rising to $700 million. If someone matches the winning numbers, which will be drawn at 7:59 p.m., it would be the second-largest lottery drawing in history.

According to the California Lottery, a ticket sold in Los Angeles matched five numbers but not the crucial Powerball number in the latest drawing, held Saturday. That match paid out more than $1 million. Eighteen other Californians made over $15,000, while more than 500,000 players had some sort of winning ticket.

The $700 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, doled out in 30 payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners favor the cash option, which pays significantly less. For the current jackpot, the cash prize would be $443.3 million.

If the winning numbers are not claimed Wednesday, another draw will be held Saturday. In January 2016, three winners split the largest jackpot in history – about $1.6 billion.

Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics

