In this Aug. 3, 2017, photo released by the Los Angeles Zoo, shows a nearly 700-pound blind California sea lion named Buddy, who has taken up residence at the Los Angeles Zoo. The zoo said Monday, April 21, that the approximately 10-year-old male sea lion is adapting well to his habitat at the Sea Life Cliffs exhibit since arriving in late May.
In this Aug. 3, 2017, photo released by the Los Angeles Zoo, shows a nearly 700-pound blind California sea lion named Buddy, who has taken up residence at the Los Angeles Zoo. The zoo said Monday, April 21, that the approximately 10-year-old male sea lion is adapting well to his habitat at the Sea Life Cliffs exhibit since arriving in late May. Los Angeles Zoo via AP Jamie Pham
In this Aug. 3, 2017, photo released by the Los Angeles Zoo, shows a nearly 700-pound blind California sea lion named Buddy, who has taken up residence at the Los Angeles Zoo. The zoo said Monday, April 21, that the approximately 10-year-old male sea lion is adapting well to his habitat at the Sea Life Cliffs exhibit since arriving in late May. Los Angeles Zoo via AP Jamie Pham

California

Buddy the blind sea lion goes to Los Angeles Zoo

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 10:50 PM

LOS ANGELES

He's big and he's loud.

A nearly 700-pound blind California sea lion named Buddy has taken up residence at the Los Angeles Zoo, where his vocalizations can be heard throughout the 133-acre (54-hectare) facility.

The zoo said Monday the approximately 10-year-old sea lion is adapting well to his habitat at the Sea Life Cliffs exhibit since arriving in late May.

Unable to hunt or defend himself, the huge pinniped was malnourished, emaciated and blind when he was rescued at Manhattan Beach in July 2016 and brought to the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles.

He was rehabilitated for 10 months but could not be released due to his injuries and blindness, so the zoo took him in.

Buddy lives with several harbor seals but the zoo expects more sea lions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

California Department of Fish and Wildlife gives a glimpse of the Lassen Wolf Pack

California Department of Fish and Wildlife gives a glimpse of the Lassen Wolf Pack 1:14

California Department of Fish and Wildlife gives a glimpse of the Lassen Wolf Pack
Stephen Curry sells his Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million 0:59

Stephen Curry sells his Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million
Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise 0:59

Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise

View More Video