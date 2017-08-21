California

The Latest: Jury ends day 3 deliberating Bundy standoff case

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 5:03 PM

LAS VEGAS

The Latest on the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault-style weapons to stop federal agents from rounding up anti-government figure Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014 (all times local):

5 p.m.

A federal jury in Las Vegas has ended another day of deliberations in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

Jurors returned spent a third day Monday and will return to work Tuesday in the case against Idaho defendants Scott Drexler, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart, and Ricky Lovelien of Montana and Oklahoma.

The jury is considering 10 charges including conspiracy, weapon possession and assault on a federal officer.

The trial is a prelude to another expected later this year for Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and two other defendants.

Six other defendants, including two other Bundy sons, are slated for trial next year.

____

9:15 a.m.

A federal jury in Las Vegas is deliberating again in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

Jurors returned to work Monday after spending a little more than two days last week going over five weeks of evidence in the case against Idaho defendants Scott Drexler, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart, and Ricky Lovelien of Montana and Oklahoma.

The jury is considering 10 charges including conspiracy, weapon possession and assault on a federal officer.

The trial is a prelude to another expected later this year for Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and two other defendants.

Six other defendants, including two other Bundy sons, are slated for trial next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

California Department of Fish and Wildlife gives a glimpse of the Lassen Wolf Pack

California Department of Fish and Wildlife gives a glimpse of the Lassen Wolf Pack 1:14

California Department of Fish and Wildlife gives a glimpse of the Lassen Wolf Pack
Stephen Curry sells his Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million 0:59

Stephen Curry sells his Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million
Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise 0:59

Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise

View More Video