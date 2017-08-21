Talking about sex may not be a regular part of your doctor-patient relationship, but it should be. This can be especially true for adolescents and young adults who are disproportionately impacted by sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Nearly half of all CDC
These Californians had no sex in the last year

By Phillip Reese

August 21, 2017 11:06 AM

About 1 in 10 Californians between ages 25 and 45 did not have sex in the last 12 months, according to the state’s largest health survey.

The UCLA Center for Health Policy and Research surveys about 20,000 Californians each year on dozens of health-related topics, from obesity to cancer screening. One of the questions asked is “How many sexual partners have you had in the last 12 months?”

Between 2011 and 2014, 9.6 percent of respondents between 25 and 45 answered “zero.”

Lack of sex correlated with a number of health problems, including obesity and psychological distress. It also correlated with unemployment, poverty and lack of access to health care.

Unmarried couples living together were the least likely group to report lack of sex, followed by married couples. Californians living alone and either never married or divorced were the most likely to report having no sexual partners in the last year.

This chart breaks down reported lack of sex among 25- to 45-year-old Californians by demographic group.

