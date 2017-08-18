California

2 off-duty firefighters shot in San Jose, 1 dead

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 7:45 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Two off-duty Oakland firefighters were shot in San Jose, one of them fatally.

KTVU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xb0LLs ) the firefighters, ages 30 and 26, were both shot Thursday night after leaving an event.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton says the two were confronted by a group of men when they left, which ended in both being shot.

Drayton says the 26-year-old was in stable condition Friday morning after suffering one gunshot wound, while the 30-year-old firefighter was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

San Jose police say the suspect left the scene on foot and has not been found.

