157 died in encounters with police in California last year

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Police officer Lt. Chris Ramirez holds a photo of a gun at a news conference while addressing a case in which a 14-year-old boy was killed by a police officer after the boy had fired on the officer, in Los Angeles. More than 150 people died during encounters with California police last year, the state attorney general's office said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The report by Attorney General Xavier Becerra marks the first time California has released data on police use of force encompassing all 800 of the state's police departments. Nick Ut, File AP Photo