Dramatic surveillance video captures south Sacramento home invasion robbery

Sacramento police have released dramatic surveillance video of suspects in one of four south Sacramento robberies that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday.
The video is of a home invasion robbery reported at 2:22 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of De La Vina Way.
Police received a 911 call from a neighbor regarding a robbery. Officers arrived and found the victims, in their early 70s, who said eight black male adults had approached them as they pulled into their driveway. The men, armed with at least one handgun, entered the house and stole the victims’ personal property, according to a Police Department news release.
Police provided descriptions of the clothing worn by the men shown in the video:
- Suspect 1 was wearing a camouflage sweater and shorts.
- Suspect 2 was wearing a hoodie with a large “Jordan” symbol printed on the front.
- Suspect 3 was wearing a sweater, sweatpants with double lines down both sides of the pant legs.
- Suspect 4 was wearing a hoodie with a “Jordan” symbol on the front and a design below the “Jordan” symbol.
- Suspect 5 was wearing pants and a multicolor shirt with large numbers “00” printed on the back of the shirt and cross symbols on each shoulder.
- Suspect 6 was wearing a sweater with printed letters on the forearm portion of the left sleeve, a symbol on the left chest and two small symbols on each side of the arms.
- Suspect 7 was wearing a jacket and pants
- Suspect 8 was wearing a sweater and pants.
The suspect vehicle may have been a white two- or four-door Nissan Altima, the news release said.
Police said they have not determined whether the home invasion and the other robberies are related.
The first in the series of robberies was reported at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of Jacinto Avenue. The victim parked in his driveway and was getting out of his vehicle when four black men approached him, brandished guns, and stole his personal property, according to the news release.
The second robbery was reported at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Hermitage Way. The victim was getting out of his vehicle when two black men approached him and demanded money. One of the men said he had a gun and punched the victim in the face, the news release said. The men then stole the victim’s property.
The third robbery was reported at 1:41 a.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of Cavalier Way. The victim had pulled into her garage, where she was confronted by two black men who demanded money. The woman told them she had no money and called for her daughter as the men fled.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the robberies or the men shown in the video to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
