Mining for gold, she found a diamond. Her reaction? ‘Oh, my god’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Planning your wildfire escape? Your pets and livestock should be part of that plan. Pause 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 6:36 Remains of SLO County Marine killed in WWII return home after 74 years 2:08 SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence 1:16 These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:53 Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened 2:07 See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 0:59 See feeding humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 2:03 Mountain lion stares down SLO County hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Gold miner Jillian Kelly says she discovered a diamond while working her claim near the California foothill town Forest Hill. Video by Ed Fletcher, additional photography by Randall Benton. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Gold miner Jillian Kelly says she discovered a diamond while working her claim near the California foothill town Forest Hill. Video by Ed Fletcher, additional photography by Randall Benton. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee