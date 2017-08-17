CHP officers provide special escort for boy on first day of school

The son of a Sacramento California Highway Patrol Officer who died on duty earlier this year got some escorts on the way to school Wednesday: his father’s fellow officers.

Lucas Chellew, 31, died Feb. 22 this year after crashing into another car while chasing a motorcyclist on Fruitridge Road. Chellew, whose father was a CHP captain, served with CHP for eight years. His memorial service drew an outpouring of support, with some 500 law enforcement members as well as Gov. Jerry Brown and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra present.

“While Lucas’ beat partners cannot replace him, words can’t describe how excited Cameron was to see his ‘best buddies,’ ” a Wednesday post on CHP’s Facebook page read.

Pictures attached to the Facebook post show three officers with Cameron, the late officer’s son, as well as the boy’s mother, Christina Chellew, and younger sister Hadley.

“Though we will never have Lucas back, we will continue to take these opportunities to show his family love, care, and support, the CHP way,” the Facebook post states.