Planning your wildfire escape? Your pets and livestock should be part of that plan.

CalFire encourages you to prepare an evacuation plan for pets and livestock. In its Aug. 14, 2017 Situation Report available on Facebook @CALFIRE, Scott Mclean sums it up: plan ahead. Do you have an emergency supply kit just for them? Here's what you'll need.
CalFire
Watch this mountain lion casually cross the Foresthill Bridge

California

Watch this mountain lion casually cross the Foresthill Bridge

While on an early morning call to the Foresthill Bridge last week, Placer County Sheriff's officers caught this video of a mountain lion strolling across the bridge. Luckily, the lion crossed safely and didn't cause any accidents or injuries. Sound effects were added for humor by the sheriff's department.

Planning a trip to Yosemite? Don't get caught in this traffic

California

Planning a trip to Yosemite? Don't get caught in this traffic

During this "very, very busy" time of year at Yosemite National Park, the park posted a video on their Facebook page of the traffic that piles up on the way into the park. To avoid this, park officials recommend visitors arrive at about 9 a.m. or take Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System into the park instead of driving.

Watching tree shakers harvest almonds in Northern California is awesome

California

Watching tree shakers harvest almonds in Northern California is awesome

The shaking of almond trees can only mean one thing - almond harvest is underway in the Sacramento Valley. Typically from mid-August through October, mechanical tree "shakers" harvest almonds by vigorously shaking them. This vidoe footage is from Chamisal Creek Ranch in Colusa County. Almonds are the No. 2 agricultural crop in California, valued around $6 billion.

Watch bike ride across beautiful Sacramento landscape for a good cause

California

Watch bike ride across beautiful Sacramento landscape for a good cause

A cross-country bike ride featuring 20 cyclists living with Type 1 diabetes flew through the Sacramento area this week as part of a 10-week, 4,248-mile journey that was launched in New York City. On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, the Beyond Type 1 riders came through Sacramento and stopped in Davis, just two of the cities that include Cleveland, Nashville and Denver. The riders can be seen crossing the bridge near Discovery Park, where the Sacramento and American rivers meet, as well as other places along the bike trail.

Tour Yosemite National Park gateway communities on your next visit

California

Tour Yosemite National Park gateway communities on your next visit

Yosemite National Park has posted a video to help visitors better experience the natural attraction. Among the park’s ideas for getting the most out of a trip to the area is to explore some of the gateway communities just outside the park for opportunities to horseback ride, fly-fish, mountain bike and more.

Dramatic 'fognado' blows over Santa Cruz beach

California

Dramatic 'fognado' blows over Santa Cruz beach

Video shot Aug. 2, 2017, by Julia Elman at Natural Bridges State Beach shows a fast-moving 'fognado' blowing over a Santa Cruz beach. This video shows first a timelapse, and then the wall of fog in real time. Some of the most dramatic footage is at the end of the videos.