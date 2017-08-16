California

Los Angeles cemetery to remove Confederate monument

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 6:02 AM

LOS ANGELES

Hollywood Forever Cemetery says it will take down a monument commemorating Confederate veterans after hundreds of people demanded its removal.

The 6-foot stone monument has stood since 1925 in a section of the famous Los Angeles graveyard where more than 30 Confederate veterans and their families are buried.

Officials said Tuesday that it would be taken to a storage site, but the grave markers will remain.

The move comes days after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the city's ordered removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The events triggered a national debate about similar monuments.

Hollywood Forever president Tyler Cassity tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2v195fn) that the cemetery has fielded hundreds of calls and emails asking for the monument's removal.

