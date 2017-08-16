Rising tensions with North Korea bring back nuclear fears

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1959 file photo, Pfc. Warner Bitterman, left, watches as Army chief chemical officer Maj. Gen. Marshall Stubbs, center, checks new civilian gas mask being worn secretary Margaret Francis at his Pentagon office in Washington. For some baby boomers, North Korea's nuclear advances and the Trump administration's bellicose response have prompted flashbacks to a time when they were young, and when they prayed each night that they might awaken the next morning. For their children, the North Korean crisis was a taste of what the Cold War was like. AP Photo, File)