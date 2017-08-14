California sues Trump administration over threats to ‘sanctuary cities’

California filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump administration over its threats to withhold public safety funds from so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday.
The move follows a U.S. Department of Justice directive issued by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in July that seeks to require cities and counties that declare themselves sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in order to receive federal law enforcement grants.
“The Trump administration is starting with the very misguided premise (that) immigrants are a danger to the public or our public safety. That could be no further from the truth,” Becerra said at a press conference in San Francisco with San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera, who filed a parallel lawsuit Monday on behalf of the city. “It’s our right and it’s our duty to fight to protect our law enforcement officers...and to protect the resources that they rely upon.
“We’re in the public safety business,” Becerra added. “We’re not in the deportation business.”
California receives $28 million in law enforcement grants annually, according to Becerra.
That funding could be in jeopardy.
In the July 25 directive, Sessions outlined new requirements for local jurisdictions in order to remain eligible for the public safety grants. The federal governments wants to grant immigration agents more authority to interrogate detainees held in local jails and other detention facilities, and to give 48 hours notice to federal immigration officials before undocumented detainees are set to be released.
“So-called ‘sanctuary’ policies make all of us less safe because they intentionally undermine our laws and protect illegal aliens who have committed crimes,” Sessions said in a statement.
Becerra and other California lawmakers disagree, and repeatedly have pointed out that those who commit crimes are not given safe haven. Becerra said Monday that threatening to hold back law enforcement grants actually undermines public safety. The grants in question fund a broad range of law enforcement programs targeting crime prevention, drug treatment and mental health care.
“We’re intent on fighting crime. We’re intent on stopping anyone who would try to deny us the dollars we have earned to provide resources to the men and women who wear the badge,” Becerra said.
