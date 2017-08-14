California

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 5:53 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BLACK MARKET MARIJUANA

States try to curtail pot smuggling as feds push for more aggressive approach against trafficking.

2. STANDOFF SUICIDE

Man who killed himself during Los Angeles barricade was reportedly a witness in Indonesia corruption probe.

3. ALDI

Expanding no-frills grocer to offer delivery in Los Angeles by end of month.

4. JOE BOLOGNA

Actor, writer, director known for role in "My Favorite Year" dies at 82.

5. TEEN CHOICE AWARDS

Chris Pratt drops in at Teen Choice Awards but Miley Cyrus is a no-show.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this mountain lion casually cross the Foresthill Bridge

Watch this mountain lion casually cross the Foresthill Bridge 0:25

Watch this mountain lion casually cross the Foresthill Bridge
Planning a trip to Yosemite? Don't get caught in this traffic 0:12

Planning a trip to Yosemite? Don't get caught in this traffic
Santa Cruz area resident says it's 'whale soup' out there: Here's a taste 1:05

Santa Cruz area resident says it's 'whale soup' out there: Here's a taste

View More Video