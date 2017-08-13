California

Fast-growing wildfire near UC Riverside prompts evacuations

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 6:53 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Firefighters are battling a wildfire near the University of California, Riverside that came dangerously close to homes, prompting evacuation of numerous homes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire broke out near a city street Sunday afternoon and quickly burned uphill into Box Springs Mountains, which includes a reserve managed by the university.

Aerial footage from a news helicopter shows the flames burning close to homes with retardant on their rooftops. Authorities issued evacuation orders for an unknown number of homes east of the mountain in Moreno Valley.

About 150 firefighters, aided by water-dropping aircraft, are battling the blaze, which has scorched 850 acres, or 1.3 square miles.

The fire sent a smoke cloud visible between Riverside and Moreno Valley.

