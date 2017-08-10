How do you take a "selfie" with a meteor shower? Grover Beach photographer Brady Cabe captured a series of images in 2015 of himself and the annual Perseid meteor shower, framed by the Milky Way. "With a little bit of patience and a whole lot of luck," Cabe said, he was able to get a photo of himself on a rock with a meteor shooting across the night sky. He turned a series of his photos taken in San Luis Obispo County into this "Standing in Awe" timelapse video. Brady Cabe Photographer/bradycabe.com
How do you take a "selfie" with a meteor shower? Grover Beach photographer Brady Cabe captured a series of images in 2015 of himself and the annual Perseid meteor shower, framed by the Milky Way. "With a little bit of patience and a whole lot of luck," Cabe said, he was able to get a photo of himself on a rock with a meteor shooting across the night sky. He turned a series of his photos taken in San Luis Obispo County into this "Standing in Awe" timelapse video. Brady Cabe Photographer/bradycabe.com

Stunning Perseid meteor shower is at its peak this weekend— don’t miss it!

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 10, 2017 2:41 PM

You’ve been hearing a lot about the solar eclipse Aug. 21, but that’s not the only stunning astronomical event happening this month.

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular shooting star displays of the year, will be at its peak Saturday night.

About 80 meteors per hour occur during this annual event, according to Space.com, but this year experts are projecting enhanced rates of around 150 per hour.

However, NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke believes the Perseids will be a little more difficult to see than expected.

“Rates will be about half what they would be normally, because of the bright moonlight,” Cooke told Space.com. “Instead of 80 to 100, (there will be) 40 to 50 per hour. And that’s just because the moon’s going to wash out the fainter ones.”

The best time to observe the meteor shower is late Saturday or early Sunday morning. Moonrise will be about 11:06 p.m. Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

Stargazers should find an area away from light pollution, and allow about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

Relax, be patient and enjoy the show.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

