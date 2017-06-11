California

June 11, 2017 6:28 PM

June storm brings rain, snow to parts of Northern California

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

"Well so much for summer!"

That was the tweet sent by the California Highway Patrol as a June storm makes its way across Northern and Central California, bringing rain, thunder, lightning and even snow.

Snow began falling in parts of the Sierra Nevada on Sunday and rain, lighting and hail were reported in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento said up to 5 inches of snow is expected in higher elevations of the Northern Sierra, with possibly 8 to 12 inches of snow falling over Lassen Volcanic National Park.

Meteorologist Eric Kurth says it's not uncommon to get snow in the mountain peaks this time of year, but it's unusual for the weather service to issue an advisory in June warning drivers to be ready for winter driving conditions.

"It's enough snow to cause travel difficulty this time of the year," Kurth said.

